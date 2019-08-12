Brighton family gets brand-new floor for free after reaching out to the Problem Solvers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A Brighton family says they’re getting a brand-new floor for free after a botched installation last year forced their 14-year-old daughter Sierra to spend her final days in hospice instead of at home.

The family turned to the Problem Solvers for help in July.

They had halted the remainder of the installation after Sierra’s death, once they learned the whole thing would have to be replaced because it was done so poorly.

But now, the family says the company responsible — Installation Made Easy — is making things right.

They hired a brand-new crew to replace all the floors over the next two weeks.

“They’re incredibly wonderful people. If only they had been here the first time, this would have been so much different,” said Sierra’s mother, Kelly Kniss.

Two days after Kniss spoke with the Problem Solvers, she got a call from the Installation Made Easy’s COO, Jarod Harriman.

“He apologized for not realizing that everything had happened and explained that he hadn’t been with the company at the time the floor had been installed,” Kniss said.

Shortly after that initial conversation, Kniss says Harriman sent several people to Colorado to look at the floors inside her home.

“They were really quite shocked at what they saw and instantly agreed to make things right and put in a new floor,” Kniss said.

Harriman released a statement to FOX31, saying:

“After being made aware of the situation, Installation Made Easy immediately contacted the customer and worked with them to address their concerns. Installation Made Easy and Floor & Decor are pleased to report that the customer’s concerns are being addressed.”

The company’s regional manager flew in Monday morning to oversee the entire 14-day project.

“This is day one… day one of pulling it up and they’re already making great strides,” said Kniss, motioning toward her front door.

It doesn’t undo the past, but she says it will help her family move forward.

“It gives me a lot of sense of closure on that. We just passed the one-year anniversary of my daughter’s death. We’re nowhere near close to the end of the process of grieving. But to be able to close this part of the trauma, I think it’s going to feel really good," Kniss said.

Installation Made Easy will also pay for the Kniss family to stay somewhere else during the entire duration of the project.