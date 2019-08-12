Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 11th Annual Cherry Creek North Food & Wine event celebrates the culinary variety and talent of Cherry Creek North restaurants, paired with wine, beer, spirits, live music and more.

Cherry Creek North is home to more than 50 restaurants, and the 2019 Food & Wine event features nearly 20 of these locations. Featured restaurants new to Food & Wine this year include Elevated, Le Bilbouquet, Marg's Taco Bistro, Pasta Pasta Pasta and Syrup.

Get your tickets now before they sell out.

What: Cherry Creek North Food & Wine

When (day and time): Saturday, August 17

Where: Fillmore Plaza (on Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Cherry Creek North)

Cost: $85