14-year-old boy identified as shooting victim in Northfield Stapleton

DENVER — A 14-year-old was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting early Friday morning in Northfield Stapleton, the Denver Police Department said.

Aiden Lawrence was shot and killed near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street about a block from Northfield High School about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It was one of four shootings in Denver in a span of less than 12 hours that left three people dead.

Police have not released more information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.