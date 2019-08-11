Thrift Con brings hundreds of shoppers to National Western Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The National Western Complex was the place to be Sunday for anyone looking for good deals or a new look.

Thrift Con brought hundreds of people on the hunt for clothes and collectible items.

"The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful industries in the world. This is a small effort to combat that," said Mario Conte, co-founder of Thrift Con.

Conte owns a thrift store in the Five Points neighborhood and helped create Thrift Con to bring the thrift shopping community together and to reduce waste.

The event also accepted clothing donations for the Denver Rescue Mission.

