Teenager killed in rollover crash on I-70 near Deer Trail

DEER TRAIL, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Deer Trail on Sunday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. about 60 miles east of Denver on the eastern Plains.

Officials said the vehicle went about 200 feet off the road and the man was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Their names, ages and gender were not released.

The Colorado State Patrol said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the early stages of the investigation.

The name of the man who died was not released.