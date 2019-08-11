Storms move across the eastern plains tonight; dry weather moves in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered storms will continue to slide northeast across the eastern plains this evening before moving into Nebraska and Kansas after midnight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on the eastern plains until 8 p.m. and a Tornado Watch on the Colorado-Kansas border until 10 p.m. tonight.

Dry conditions move into Colorado on Monday. Mostly sunny skies will heat temperatures up to the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and hot in Denver.

