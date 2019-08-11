Scattered monsoonal storms move in Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will start mostly cloudy and mild temperatures on Sunday.

High temperatures will heat up to the low 80s in the afternoon with an increase in cloud cover.

Scattered storms will move across the foothills, Front Range and eastern Plains in the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the main threats with the storms although there is a possibility of some large hail and strong winds, especially on the northeast Plains.

There is a Pinpoint Weather Alert in place on the northeast Plains where the risk for hail and gusty winds is highest.

Drier conditions will move in Monday as monsoon moisture shuts off.

Temperatures will reach the 90s again by Wednesday with mostly dry conditions all the way into next weekend.

