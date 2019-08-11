One seriously injured in collision involving fire engine in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash that involved a fire engine late Saturday night, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened in front of the fire station at 6290 W. Coal Mine Road in Jefferson County.

The engine was responding to a fire and was turning westbound onto Coal Mine when it was hit by a driver in a sedan going eastbound.

The driver of the sedan was extricated from the vehicle and treated by firefighters and paramedics at the station.

The driver, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, then was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters involved in the collision were not injured and another engine was dispatched to the original call in the 5700 block of South Ingalls Street. No problem was found there.

Coal Mine Road between South Depew and South Lamar streets was closed for nearly three hours but has since reopened.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the collision.