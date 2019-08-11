× No injuries in house explosion near Grand Lake

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — No injuries were reported after an explosion at a home near Grand Lake on Sunday morning, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

The explosion happened at 45 Grand County Road 475 just south of the town about 9:30 a.m.

The explosion knocked off siding and scattered pieces of the house, but it remained standing.

The sheriff’s office said no one was home, and no person or animal was injured. It said it appeared to be a vacation home.

From the inside, the structure might be compromised, but that has not been officially determined, the sheriff’s office said.

The house has natural gas and propane. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.