Littleton man dies while competing in Steamboat Springs bike race

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A Littleton man died after suffering an apparent medical event during a mountain bike race near Steamboat Springs.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today the 45-year-old man had stopped to rest on a bench near an aid station Saturday and was talking to a race coordinator when he fell over.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The man was competing in the Steamboat Stinger, a 50-mile mountain bike race in a remote area on Emerald Mountain.