2 dead in semitruck vs. pickup crash in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semitruck and a pickup truck in Windsor Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eastman Park Drive and Great Western Drive/Weld County Road 23.

The two people who were killed died at the scene, according to the town of Windsor. One other person was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not yet said whether the people killed were traveling in the pickup or the semitruck.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Weld County Road 23 is closed north of Eastman Park Drive.