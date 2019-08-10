Wet weekend ahead with chance for severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be another stormy day across Colorado with the monsoon pattern in place. Temperatures will make it to the mid 80s on the Front Range with scattered afternoon and evening storms. The best chance for storms in Metro Denver is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. Heavy rain will be the main threat with storms tonight with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the stronger storms. Here is a look at rainfall totals through 11 p.m. tonight.

Just east of I-25 across the eastern plains there is a marginal risk for severe storms today. Large hail and strong winds can't be ruled out with storms that develop. The chance for severe storms will be even higher on Sunday.

Sunday will be another stormy day with highs in the mid 80s.

Monsoon moisture will shut off for the rest of the week with warm, seasonal temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.