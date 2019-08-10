Victim in serious condition after teens beat him with scooter, skateboard

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A group of male teenagers beat a man with a scooter and skateboard, landing the victim in the hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said Saturday.

A statement obtained by FOX31 said the beating happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday evening when police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 120th Avenue on the report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, the found an unconscious male on the ground. A witness told police that between seven to 12 young teenage males chased the victim down before beating and kicking him.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

It’s unclear what the motive for the beating was or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police.