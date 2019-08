DENVER — The victim in a Saturday morning shooting in Denver is expected to survive, police tweeted.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of South Ulster Street to investigate a shooting involving an adult man.

The suspect and others involved in the incident fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing in Greenwood Village.

Two people were detained but one additional suspect was able to run and is still at large, police said.