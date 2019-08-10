Dog seriously injured in Northglenn hit and run Saturday

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A dog was seriously injured and two people received minor injuries in a hit and run Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the Northglenn Police Department responded to the report of a person screaming in the 10300 block of Pecos Street, according to a news release from the department.

When they arrived, officers found two adults who said they were walking their dog when a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit them and their dog.

The two adults received minor injuries, but their dog was seriously injured and transported to an emergency pet hospital, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8893.