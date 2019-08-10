Denver man dies after being hit by a car on Sheridan Boulevard

Posted 5:20 pm, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22PM, August 10, 2019

Cameron Lyle (Photo: Edgewater Police Department)

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A 43-year-old Denver man died early Saturday after he was struck by a car on Sheridan Boulevard.

Cameron Lyle was crossing Sheridan Boulevard at West 20th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Sheridan Boulevard, according to a news release from the Edgewater Police Department.

Police said the crash happened about 11 p.m. Friday. Lyle was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information or video of the accident.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.