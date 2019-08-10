× Denver man dies after being hit by a car on Sheridan Boulevard

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A 43-year-old Denver man died early Saturday after he was struck by a car on Sheridan Boulevard.

Cameron Lyle was crossing Sheridan Boulevard at West 20th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Sheridan Boulevard, according to a news release from the Edgewater Police Department.

Police said the crash happened about 11 p.m. Friday. Lyle was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information or video of the accident.