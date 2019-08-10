Denver church hosts safety training to prepare for variety of scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Stapleton Church in Denver is making sure it's prepared should an intruder ever enter the place of worship.

"We've got a very dynamic awesome young pastor who is bringing many more people in our church," Randy Schrantz of the church's safety team said. "It's very regrettable that we have to do this."

On Saturday and Sunday, the church is holding a two day security training for church employees and volunteers: topics covered include how to respond to an intruder, active shooter or other security threat.

"It's something that you hate to see," Mike Everett, a traveling training specialist with Strategist International said. "Growing up, it's not something you ever thought about."

The church's safety team says they also have armed and volunteer security.