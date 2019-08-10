Chance for severe storms on the way for Colorado Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — There will be scattered storms across Colorado tonight. Not everyone will see a storm, but those that do will most likely see heavy rainfall from it. There could also be some small hail, gusty winds, and lightning in storms that develop.

Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will stay mild in the low 80s tomorrow thanks to the cloud cover. Storms will move in after noon and will be strong and widespread.

There is a risk for severe storms in most of Eastern Colorado on Sunday afternoon and evening. In Denver, the main threat will be heavy rainfall. The Eastern Plains are under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for tomorrow where a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms are in place. In these areas, large hail and gusty winds are possible.

Much drier weather will move in on Monday and stay for the rest of the week. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s by Wednesday with mostly dry conditions.

