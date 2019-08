BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department responded Saturday afternoon to Broomfield Pawn after what police say appeared to be a large military shell casing was dropped off.

The shell casing was taken to Broomfield Pawn around 4:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Broomfield Police Department.

At around 4:15 this afternoon a resident dropped off what appeared to be a large military shell casing at the Broomfield Pawn near 120th and Main. For precautionary reasons the Adams County Bomb Squad has been called in for assistance to check the safety of the item. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 10, 2019

Several surrounding businesses were evacuated, according to police.

