Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Thornton Saturday

THORNTON, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in Thornton.

According to the Thornton Police Department, an SUV driven by a woman collided with the bicycle in the 9800 block of McKay road around 5:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, a man, died as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred just days after Denver cyclists rallied in protest of the deaths of four bicyclists along the Front Range in July, two of whom were from Denver.

The incident remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.

Police investigating auto / bicyclist collision in 9800 block McKay Road. Road closed from 96th to 100th Ave. take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/wWU7MvMMok — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) August 10, 2019