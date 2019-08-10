Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Thornton Saturday

Posted 7:57 pm, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, August 10, 2019

THORNTON, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in Thornton.

According to the Thornton Police Department, an SUV driven by a woman collided with the bicycle in the 9800 block of McKay road around 5:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, a man, died as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred just days after Denver cyclists rallied in protest of the deaths of four bicyclists along the Front Range in July, two of whom were from Denver.

The incident remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.