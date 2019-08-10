× Accused sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide

According to multiple media reporters, Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell.

Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, was discovered Saturday morning.

He was to stand trial next year for sexually abusing dozens of minor girls in New York and Florida, some charges dating back to the early 2000s.

July 23 he was put on suicide watch after he was found unresponsive in his cell in Lower Manhattan with, what looked like, self-inflicted marks on his neck.

This news comes as hundreds of court documents were released in the federal case.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more information.