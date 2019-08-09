Will Gardner change position on background checks and guns? History shows that’s unlikely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The headline "Gardner will oppose gun control" may sound like a headline from 2019, but it was written in 2012 by FOX31.

Colorado's Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, who will face an intense battle for reelection in 2020, has a history of opposing gun control-related measures.

Will President Donald Trump's comments Friday suggesting Mitch McConnell may be on board with background checks be enough to change Gardner's position?

"We need intelligent background checks," Trump said.

"I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday - he is totally on board," Trump said.

Gardner's history suggests otherwise and as recent as this week Gardner has said he opposes gun control.

"I don't support gun control," Gardner is quoted in the Aspen Times this week.

Gardner's office declined our interview request today but it was acknowledged.

On Thursday, Gardner was confronted by constituents urging him to support background checks and red flag laws. Gardner was non-committal.

"We have to work together to stop this," Gardner said at a Wheatridge Town Hall.

"I don't think people who are pro-second amendment are bad people," Gardner added.

Now: Rally by student activists outside @SenCoryGardner office - rally comes as President Trump says @senatemajldr is on board with background checks #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/or7TZODLuJ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 9, 2019

On Friday a rally, again, happened outside Gardner's Denver Office urging reform.

State Representative Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the Aurora Theatre shooting, says chatter among Republicans is a step in the right direction.

"Conversation is never bad, we need action after the conversation," Sullivan said.

Fox reported Friday Mitch McConnell has not committed to any policy change with the President -- merely conversations.