Forecast: Weekend storms expected in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have to adjust your weekend plans especially late each day. We have scattered storms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

You should expect rain showers as early as the lunch hour followed by increasing chances for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms may contain brief heavy rain and gusty wind. And, lightning will be a threat if you have plans to be outside.

Temperatures over the weekend across metro Denver will be in the low to mid 80s both day.

Our weather pattern looks drier next week with only isolated storms from time to time and mainly in the Colorado mountains. I do have a low 10% chance for showers in metro Denver on Wednesday.

Otherwise, most places look quiet next week. And, that will allow temperatures to heat back into the upper 80s and low 90s especially toward the end of the week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.