Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, Colo. -- The number of reports for vehicles getting broken into in Jefferson County has increased dramatically in the last five years.

New crime statistics show there were 1,073 reported break-ins in JeffCo last year. In 2014, there were 414.

Investigators are once again reminding people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Just this week, a home security camera caught two young men breaking into cars early in the morning.

They were casing a neighborhood near Simms and Bowles trying to find doors that were unlocked.

In one case, they were able to get into a vehicle and stole a make-up bag.

The owner admits she forgot to lock the doors.

If you recognize the two young men, you're asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Just last month, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about some of the recent vehicle break-ins. Most of the cars were unlocked and parked in driveways or open garages.