× Second water main break in 24 hours shuts down another Denver road

DENVER — Another water main break in Denver shut down another road Friday morning.

This latest break was on Sheridan and closed the northbound side of the road from Lehigh to US-285. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

NB Sheridan closed from Lehigh to US-285 for a water main break – no estimate to reopen #cotraffic — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) August 9, 2019

Southbound Colorado Boulevard is still shut down between Mississippi and Louisiana after a break caused heavy water to gush down the road.

This is still very CLOSED. Plan an alt rte in case it doesnt reopen before the AM rush #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/MrOgI3xnNa — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) August 9, 2019