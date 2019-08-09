Ridge View Youth Services corrections guard, girlfriend charged with aiding escape of inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aurora, Colo. — An alleged love triangle at Ridge View Youth Services Center involving a male inmate, a corrections guard and her fiancee has all three facing criminal counts.

Audrey Ray, 24, has been charged with introducing contraband-alcohol and marijuana, aiding escape, sexual conduct in a correctional institution and introducing contraband-cell phones and obscene material. Her fiancee, 26-year-old Dorothy Claypool, faces a charge of aiding escape and 20-year-old Isaac Arias faces an escape charge.

The charges follow Arias's escape from the Ridge View Youth Services Center in May where Ray was a corrections guard. Ridge View Academy is operated by a private company called Rite of Passage which has a contract with the state of Colorado to house and treat juvenile offenders on a sprawling campus east of Aurora in a remote part of Arapahoe County.

The facility has no fences because it's considered to have a low risk population. But on May 12, Arias and three other youth stole a truck from the campus and drove off.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Problem Solvers, Claypool picked up Arias in Commerce City and brought him back to the house she shares with Ray in Aurora. Court documents allege once Arias arrived at the house, he had sex with Ray and then Claypool performed oral sex on him.

Claypool allegedly told investigators she became "angry after the sexual acts and had punched walls. She stated she had yelled there was a fugitive in her residence," according to court documents.

Claypool and Ray allegedly argued about letting Arias stay and eventually Claypool gave Arias "$40 and drove him to another kid's house to buy methamphetamines."

Through the course of their investigation, Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputies learned that Ray had allegedly been providing Arias drugs and cell phones while he was in custody and the two had sex in various bathrooms on the Ridge View Academy campus.

Arias was caught by Commerce City Police about a week after his escape and was taken to the Denver County jail. While there he told investigators, that when he was at Ridge View, "Dorothy and Audrey would have sex over the face time video while he watched."

Detectives also recovered text messages between the Ray and Arias including one from Ray to Arias stating, "I hope you're sleeping great my king. I love you to death and I forever will. You are my world and I can't want to kiss you and be with you again. Please never ever leave."

Ray resigned from Ridge View Academy soon after the criminal investigation began. Claypool told investigators that she had known Ray for four years and the pair were engaged. At one point during an interview with investigators Claypool became emotional and said "Audrey should not have been hired for the positon at ROP (Rite of Passage) and that she was never evaluated psychologically. She believed that Arias had taken advantage of of Audrey."

But in his interviews with detectives, Arias blamed Ray telling them, "the reason he ran away was because of Audrey's actions and he believes if Audrey had not done what she had done, he would not now be in the Denver city jail or in the trouble that he's in."

Arias is back in state custody. Both Ray and Claypool are free on bond.