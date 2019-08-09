Noise variance request extension approved for construction work on I-70

After a lengthy five–hour hearing, Denver’s Board of Public Health & Environment voted to extend a noise variance request by Kiewit Infrastructure Company for nighttime and weekend work.

Current construction is underway on portions of the Central 70 Project running through Denver.

The Board ruled Thursday night for a shortened timeframe of 12-months versus the construction company’s request for the variance to continue through the completion of the Central 70 Project, which is estimated to be completed in late 2022.

Residents who spoke out against the variance raised concerns about vibrations associated with construction. Denver city ordinance does not directly address vibrations.

Kiewit is reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of I-70 to widen it and add express toll lanes between I-25 and Chambers Road. It’s expected to be completed by December 2022.

The current variance expires September 6, a representative for the city said Thursday.