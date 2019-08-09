DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-25 identified

Good Samaritan Medical Center

THORNTON, Colo. — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Brandon Mitchell Lucio of Brighton.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 25 near East 148th Avenue about 2:40 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist rear-ended a vehicle in the center lane of the interstate, lost control and crashed.

Lucio was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center. A woman passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her condition as of Friday is unknown.

A driver and passenger in the vehicle stayed at the scene. Neither one was injured, police said.

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened after 6:30 a.m.

Police said it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, but witnesses said speed might have been.

