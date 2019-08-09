Man who allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist in El Paso County in ICE custody

EL PASO COUNTY — The man who allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist last week on Colorado Highway 83 in El Paso County is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Miguel Ramirez-Valiente, 42, of El Salvador, was allegedly driving in a truck when he drifted to the right, over-corrected and crashed into a motorcyclist around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The motorcyclist, Sean Buchanan, died, and Ramirez-Valiente was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Buchanan, according to a GoFundMe page organized for his family, was a father of five children, and was planning to move with his family to Castle Rock.

According to Colorado State Patrol, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Ramirez-Valiente was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously as an undocumented immigrant in 2005 and 2011, and was convicted of driving under the influence in March 2018, according to a news release from ICE.

He has appealed of the denial of a motion to reopen his immigration case with the Board of Immigration Appeals.

