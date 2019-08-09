× Lower chance of rain today; Monsoon returns on Sunday

The Monsoon surge we had yesterday is sliding out of Colorado. Rain/t-storm chances today decrease to 30% in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Highs reach 88 today across the Front Range.

The Mountains can expect a 40% chance of rain/t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts sunny with a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 85.

The next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives on Sunday. The chances of rain/t-storms increases to 50%. It’s even higher in the Mountains where heavy rain, small hail, and lightning is possible. The storms could start earlier than normal.

Front Range highs in the mid 80s. Mountain highs in the 70s.

Drier and warmer next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.