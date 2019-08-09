× Longmont man sentenced to 12 years in prison for exposing himself to teenage girls

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for exposing himself to several girls in Jefferson County.

Fred Merrill Shattuck, 72, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“This is deviant behavior, and it was very traumatic for Shattuck’s victims,” said Pete Weir, district attorney. “The best way to protect our community is a lengthy prison sentence.”

According to the release, several teenagers, who were mostly 14- and 15-year-old girls, reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that Shattuck was exposing himself to them at restaurants in December of 2017 and January 2018.

Some incidents took place near Chatfield High School, at an Einstein Bros shop and at a Subway.

He pleaded guilty in May to four counts of indecent exposure, each a class six felony, and was sentenced to three years for each of the four counts.

According to the release, the indecent exposure was his fifth felony conviction and his 10th indecent exposure conviction, dating back to 1995.