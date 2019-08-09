Lack of food protection manager a health risk at failed Littleton and Thornton restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Littleton, one failed location in Thornton and a winner in Littleton.

India’s Best Restaurant and Bar

The Littleton restaurant failed with 10 critical health code violations in June. Among the mistakes:

Cooked and raw chicken were thrown out because they were held wrong temperature

No certified food protection manager was on site

The dish machine was not sanitizing

The owner said they fired the chef and they are taking food safety classes.

Owner Dona Acherya also invited us into the kitchen to show us all the violations had been corrected.

“It’s not only my health safety, it’s the health safety of the whole Littleton, Aurora and Denver and Colorado people," Acherya said. "So I’m very much concerned of health and other people’s health and my health too.”

India’s Best is located at 1500 West Littleton Blvd.

Brewskis Pub and Grill

The Thornton pub scored 9 serious health issues in June.

The violations include:

An employee coughed into their glove

Ready to eat food was not date marked

An employee was not washing hands between tasks

No certified food protection manager

We stopped by Brewskis after our messages were not returned, but the owner wasn’t at the restaurant.

The next day we received the following email:

“All 9 issues have been resolved, 7 during the day of inspection to the satisfaction of the health dept. No follow up inspection was required. Two of 9 issues where new procedures. It’s the first time we've heard of the 2019 procedures from the health Dept. we implemented the new procedures on the day of the inspection.”

Brewskis Pub and Grill is on East 104th Avenue in Thornton.

Arby’s

If a roast beef sandwich sounds tempting, the Arby’s on Kipling is the place to go. They scored non serious issues in two regular inspections.

Director of operations Troy Smith said, “We try to create a culture that cares of people and the first part about caring about people in the restaurant business is food and food safety.”

How hard is it to score the “A”?

“It’s hard, there’s a lot of work that goes in, training, a lot of detail. You have to be conscious of food, time and temperature and a lot of awareness," Smith said. I’m really proud of the team at Kipling. They work hard and to get an a on report card is validation that the hard work paid off.”

This Arby's is at 8144 South Kipling Pkwy. in Littleton.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County