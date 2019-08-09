Food Truck Friday with Fiesta Fusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiesta Fusion takes delicious Peruvian inspired cuisine and fussed it with American , Mexican and other national cuisine and put it into tacos to make a party of flavors in your mouth.

Fiesta Fusion have been in business for a little over two years and have been all over the Denver metro area sharing the wonderful foods that get the party started.

Thanks to our friends at Truckster for helping us find this gem of a food truck and many others that are featured on our Food Truck Friday segment.