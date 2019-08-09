Family fun on tap at the Jefferson County Fair this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



GOLDEN — The fourth annual Jefferson County Fair is underway in Golden this weekend.

From farm animals to live music, there are options for the entire family.

“The big thing [Friday] tonight is CMA winner, 'Little Texas' kicking things off for the weekend,” said Dexter Foxsworth, with the Jefferson County Fair.

About 15,500 people attended last year’s Jefferson County Fair. Fair officials are expecting larger crowds this weekend.

The event runs through Sunday.

