Equipment stolen from Denver baseball league for kids with disabilities

DENVER -- Thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen Wednesday night from a Denver non-profit that helps children with disabilities play baseball.

The Miracle League of Metro Denver says someone cut through a fence, and broke into their trailer, containing bats, balls, gloves, and medical supplies.

"Our first aid kits, our AED, our defibrillator, all that was stolen," said Jim Morgan, president of the organization. "The first thing that goes through my mind is who would do this?"

The non-profit has been helping kids with athletics since 2006. Currently, there are about 100 children in the league, Morgan said.

"It actually made me cry, because it means so much to them," said Christy Shinbara.

Her son Andrew has Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, and has been in the league for 10 years.

"They feel special because they announce their names when they go up," Shinbara said. "My son, they cheer his name when he goes up there, so he gets excited."

Morgan said the theft was not captured on camera, but they are asking the person responsible to do the right thing and return the items.

He estimates the total loss at roughly $10,000.

"Well I hope you return the stuff and I hope you now know who you took that material from," he said. "It's not only individuals with disabilities, but you also took the stuff people donated from the community."

Morgan said the non-profit is looking for gently used bats, balls, gloves to replace what was stolen.

Saturday's games will continue as planned, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Schaefer Athletic Complex, 9750 W. Hampden Ave., Denver.

Jeff Vargas has a 12-year-old daughter in the league, and said this is a lesson for the children involved.

"We just can't let these thieves take away the dignity form them," he said. "We gotta show these kids that when you're hit, you hit back harder, and that Denver's better than this."

Donations can be dropped off at the field between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, check out the league's website.