District attorney: Greeley officer who shot man holding a road flare near a methanol tank justified

GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld District Attorney’s Office announced Friday the shooting of a man at Missile Silo Park in June was justified.

According to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, officials from the Greeley Police Department and Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person at Missile Site Park in Weld County on June 8.

The man, 54-year-old Stephen Garcia, was allegedly holding a road flare in his hands near a methanol tank when a Greeley officer fired at him.

He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault and attempted manufacture of an incendiary device.

According to a news release from the Weld District Attorney’s Office, the officer who shot Garcia was justified, and