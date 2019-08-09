× Colorado Secretary of State not running for Senate

Denver — Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold has decided to stay in her current job.

Griswold had floated the idea of running for U.S. Senate and even formed an exploratory committee.

Late Friday, Griswold, who has only been in office since January, said she would not run.

“After some heartfelt deliberation I have decided that now is not the right time to run for US Senate,” Griswold said in a statement.

The Democratic Race to take on Senator Cory Gardner has more than ten challengers right now.

It is still unclear whether former Governor John Hickenlooper would enter the race.