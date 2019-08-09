Boulder County Coroner: Circumstances of man’s death remain unclear

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is unable to determine the cause and manner of death of a man whose body was found partially submerged in a pond outside of Nederland.

The Daily Camera reports 23-year-old Marcos Torres’ remains were too decomposed to make a determination, but investigators have said they do not suspect foul play and there is no sign of trauma.

Torres was last seen in Denver on May 5 when he reportedly told someone he was headed to Boulder to live on the street.

Dr. Meredith Frank with the coroner’s office says a toxicology test could not confirm the presence of drugs, and “the circumstances surrounding (Torres’) death remain largely unknown.”