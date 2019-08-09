Balanced Breakfast on the Go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mornings are rushed, period. Sitting down for a balanced breakfast doesn't always seem realistic and unfortunately it can fall by the wayside all together. However, there are many important benefits associated with eating a nutritious breakfast, including having better focus and attention in school, better appetite regulation, improved energy levels and healthy body weights.

Our Nutrition Coach expert Suzanne Farrell with Cherry Creek Nutrition shows us some very quick and easy, almost out the door, breakfast ideas for busy school mornings. As with all meals, a little thought and planning before hand, goes a very long way.