A look inside the Aurora ICE detention center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — FOX31 got an inside look at the Aurora Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center that was recently slammed by the Watchdog agency for poor conditions for undocumented immigrants.

There have been reports of mumps and measles outbreaks at the facility, as well as inadequate visiting spaces and insufficient medical treatment.

None of the complaints were a surprise to Isidro Quintana, who was once detained at the center.

"I couldn’t even get water for my contact lenses. There’s people there that were having heart issues, there were people there trying to commit suicide because they didn’t their medication, and people that weren’t getting enough food there," Quintana said.

Quintana is now a permanent U.S. resident.

The Aurora man was detained at the Aurora Center after being arrested on a 20-year-old drug charge.

Quintana said he filed several grievances while he was at the facility.

On the media tour, John Fabbricatore, ICE’s acting field office director, allowed reporters to see medical facilities along with inmates in areas where they were being held.

No recording devices were allowed, but ICE provided video.

Some detainees were in a recreational area, others playing video games and reading newspapers.

One inmate tried to ask reporter Arenas a question in Spanish, but members of the media were not allowed to speak to detainees.

Fabbricatore said the tour is part of an effort to build transparency and public trust in the facility that is run by the GEO Group, a private contractor.

We want to make sure that everyone is treated with dignity that walks though these doors," he said. "We want to make sure they are treated with the utmost care and we take that very seriously. If anyone brings something up to our attention and says that its wrong, we will look at that to make sure that that is not occurring.”

Members of the media were also shown a library, the kitchen and medical facilities, but not the visiting area or the women’s facility.

Fabbricatore said the facility is still trying to fix some of its problems.