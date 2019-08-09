× 3 shootings within 90 minutes in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police responded to three shootings within an hour overnight Friday.

The shootings happened between 2 and 3 a.m. in different neighborhoods across the city.

One happened on Julian Street in the west Highlands neighborhood, another at 54th and Xenia in Stapleton and about two miles from that, another investigation going on at Albrook Drive in Montbello.

In Montbello, responding officers were in heavy armor with their guns in hand.

Officers used a megaphone ordering residents from one of the apartments to come out with their hands up.

The possible barricade situation came to an end when residents surrendered.

Police responded to an earlier shooting in the Mar Lee neighborhood at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers have not released any information regarding suspects or motives connected to the different crimes.