2 Fort Collins residents killed in Wyoming crash

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Two Colorado residents have been killed in a head-on collision on a rain slickened highway in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 7 p.m. last Sunday on U.S. 287 north of Rawlins when the driver of a southbound 2017 Mercedes C-300 lost control.

The Mercedes entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-350.

The two occupants in the Mercedes were killed despite both wearing seatbelts. They were identified as 28-year-old Siva T. Chintala and 27-year-old Chana M. Gottsleben. Both were from Fort Collins.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins for injuries she sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.