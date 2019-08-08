Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain to Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers and thunderstorms will move across metro Denver on Thursday afternoon and early evening from west to east.

Some of the storms might contain heavy rain of 1 inch or more an hour. There will also be lightning and gusty wind at times.

These storms should move east of the metro area about 6 .pm. However, additional showers will be possible until 8 p.m., but with less heavy rain.

The forecast for the Billy Joel concert at Coors Field does call for a shower early or just before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it should be drying out, although it could be breezy at times.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Friday, but the air looks drier so the threat for heavy rain looks low.

And the storms will be scattered, meaning not everyone gets the rain.

There's a chance for late-day storms on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two days with another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms.

Sunday brings back the more scattered variety.

It will dry out next week and temperatures will return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

