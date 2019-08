Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Based on Garth Stein’s novel, which spent three and a half years on the bestseller list and has been translated into 38 languages, THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN stars Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and the voice of Kevin Costner as Enzo, the philosophical dog, who narrates the tale.

Garth Stein talks about his novel and concerns about how it would be translated into a film.

The film opens on Friday, August 9th at a theater near you.