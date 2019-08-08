Teen arrested for trespassing in several vehicles in Boulder parking garage

BOULDER, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for trespassing in several vehicles in a parking garage, the Boulder Police Department said Thursday.

Michael Smith is accused of getting into the vehicles parked in the Randolph Center at 11th and Walnut streets.

Smith was arrested for two counts of first-degree criminal trespass, theft and on a warrant out of Broomfield for use of alcohol when prohibited.

Police believe there might be additional victims and are asking anyone who was parked in the garage on Thursday to make sure nothing is out of place or missing.

Anyone who believes they might be a victim is asked to call police at 303-441-4483.