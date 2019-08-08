× Suspects in Denver-area vehicle shootings charged with 10 counts of attempted murder

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The two suspects accused of shooting vehicles in Littleton and Adams County on Sunday now face a total of 10 charges each for attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said married couple Theodore Hrdlicka, 49, and Courtney Hrdlicka, 30, each face five counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and five counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation. They are also charged with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm and crime of violence, the latter of which is a sentencing enhancer.

According to the DA’s office, the charges are specifically in regard to the shootings on Interstate 25 near U.S. 36 in Adams County, where three vehicles were fired upon.

It is unknown whether the couple will face more charges for the shootings in Littleton.

The Hrdlickas were advised of charges Thursday in Adams County District Court.

Their bonds are set at $500,000 with GPS monitoring and supervised release.

Courtney’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29; Theodore’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The Hrdlickas live in Denver.

The incident started about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Littleton Police Department. LPD says it received a call of a disturbance at the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive and West Belleview Avenue.

The disturbance involved the drivers of a gray pickup and a newer BMW SUV.

LPD says that as the pickup left the scene, numerous shots were fired at the BMW. However, no injuries were reported.

Littleton police say at least three vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Lipan Drive near El Paso Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Three people said their vehicles were struck by bullets near I-25 and U.S. 36.

One driver whose vehicle was struck followed the suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Chevrolet pickup — to the Lipan Drive residence. The Hrdlickas were arrested following interviews with witnesses and victims.