‘Sun Bus’ finds 8 likely cases of skin cancer during free screenings at FOX31

DENVER -- Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Colorado, and FOX31 viewers realized that firsthand at a free screening Thursday.

A dermatologist discovered eight likely cases of skin cancer among the dozens of people who were screened outside the FOX31 studios.

The screenings were provided by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation, the non-profit behind "The Sun Bus," a mobile skin cancer screening clinic that travels the state, providing education about the dangers of skin cancer in Colorado.

Among the kinds of skin cancer observed at Thursday's screening was one likely case of melanoma, three basal cell carcinomas and four squamous cell carcinomas. They also observed two suspicious moles requiring biopsy.

Thursday's screening was brought about by a skin cancer diagnosis the father of FOX31 anchor Jeremy Hubbard is facing.

Ray Hubbard was recently diagnosed with melanoma that resulted in the amputation of the bottom half of his right ear.

Our story about his cancer fight led to the free screening. Among those screened was his childhood best friend, Gary Rood.

"When I saw this on your news show last night about your dad, I (said), 'Well, I need to come down here and have this checked out,'" Rood said, pointing to three suspicious-looking discolorations on his forearm.

Sure enough, when Dr. Michael Maloney, dermatologist with Epiphany Dermatology, examined Rood, he didn't like what he saw.

"This is not normal looking. I think you need a biopsy," Maloney told Rood.

"He's got sun-damaged skin, weathered skin, and he's got new, scaly irregular spots showing up, which is suspicious for squamous cell carcinoma," Maloney told FOX31.

"Scared the pants off of me," said Susan Rhodes, who attended the free screening after seeing the FOX31 story.

The dermatologist told her there's a chance the spot on her nose could be a carcinoma.

"So far, we've given away over 600 free skin screens," said Neil Box, president of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation. "It's actually the most satisfying thing in my day that I do. There's something about giving that's terrific."

For details on where the "Sun Bus" is headed next, visit its website.