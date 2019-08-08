× Police investigating shooting in southwest Denver

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, DPD said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place near West Mexico Avenue and South Patton Court.

Police did not say whether anyone was wounded or killed in the shooting.

DPD said no suspect information was available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.