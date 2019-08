Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainbeau Mars, author of "The 21 Day Superstar Cleanse" is visiting her Colorado hometown this week so we asked her to stop by the Colorado's Best studio... to show us how to "plant the seeds" of health and wellness in our own backyards!

Rainbeau has a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers. You'll receive a free laurel leaf essential oil with the purchase of a kit. Just visit RainbeauMars.com.