Packz 4 Kidz Supply Distribution – 8/10

Packz 4 Kidz Pick Up Event

Date:  August 10, 2019

Time:  Doors open at 9am

Location: Denver Coliseum (4600 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80216)

Details for backpack pickup:

  • Parents or legal guardians must attend with their children in order to receive backpacks with supplies
  • Children must be present to receive a backpack unless you have a picture ID and a birth certificate for a child or children unable to attend
  • First come, first served for backpacks and school supplies  – no pre-registration
  • A survey must be filled out before children can pick out a backpack

For more information, click here.

