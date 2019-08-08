Packz 4 Kidz Supply Distribution – 8/10
Packz 4 Kidz Pick Up Event
Date: August 10, 2019
Time: Doors open at 9am
Location: Denver Coliseum (4600 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80216)
Details for backpack pickup:
- Parents or legal guardians must attend with their children in order to receive backpacks with supplies
- Children must be present to receive a backpack unless you have a picture ID and a birth certificate for a child or children unable to attend
- First come, first served for backpacks and school supplies – no pre-registration
- A survey must be filled out before children can pick out a backpack
For more information, click here.AlertMe